GCCI, ROOTS launch Matching Grant for Farmer Organisations

The ROOTS Project, in partnership with the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), has formally launched another cycle of the 4P Matching Grant Window to empower farmer organisations across The Gambia.

Funded by the Government of The Gambia, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and international partners including the Agence Française de Development, Global Environment Facility, and Green Climate Fund, the programme provides grants to strengthen smallholder farmers and support agribusiness expansion, post-harvest equipment, and stronger rice and vegetable value chains.

Method of application

Farmer organisations can apply for support to invest in post-harvest equipment such as rice drying floors, milling facilities, vegetable processing units, and transportation. The initiative promotes inclusive partnerships between farmers, processors, transporters, and financial institutions to reinforce the rice and vegetable value chains nationwide.

Applications are open now until March 31, 2026. Interested organisations can apply online or visit their nearest ROOTS Project regional office or GCCI office, or send enquiries to [email protected] or [email protected], or just visit www.gcci.gm.

