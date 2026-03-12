We should be livid, but let our Daniel rush to judgement

- Advertisement -

Ten years after the ousting of Yahya Jammeh, the shadows of his long rule still linger over The Gambia. The country may have turned a political page in 2017, but the remnants of the abuses, fear, and institutional decay left behind continue to weigh heavily on the nation. This reality raises important questions about good governance, accountability, and the rule of law.

For more than two decades, state institutions were weakened and often manipulated to serve the interests of a single ruler. As a result, rebuilding trust in public institutions has proven to be a slow and difficult process. Courts, security services, and administrative bodies must now work hard to demonstrate independence and fairness. Without strong institutions, the promise of democracy remains fragile.

Accountability is perhaps the most critical test. The findings of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission exposed many of the abuses committed during the former regime. However, truth alone is not enough. Justice must follow truth if a society hopes to heal and move forward. When perpetrators are not held responsible, citizens may begin to doubt whether the system truly protects them.

The financial crimes revealed by the Janneh Commission and the numerous assets confiscated by the state and how those ended up being looted by the very people who were meant to recover them for the benefit of the people is telling. Is it only the institutions that are weak or do we really have a problem of integrity as Gambians? The answer to this question should give an insight into what should be done.

The rule of law is the foundation upon which lasting peace and stability must rest. It requires that all individuals — no matter how powerful — are subject to the same laws. If the legacy of past abuses is not properly addressed, it risks creating a culture of impunity where wrongdoing goes unpunished.

Yet the persistence of these challenges also offers an opportunity. By confronting the past honestly and strengthening democratic institutions, The Gambia can build a more accountable and transparent system of governance. The road to justice may be long, but it is necessary for a nation determined never to repeat the mistakes of its history.

However, one of the positive outcomes of this ugly saga is this: If institutions are allowed to work within their remit, the country will move forward. The credit for the unfolding accountability is shared by many but principally a few. First, is the media in the person of the investigative outfit The Republic headed by the dynamic duo of Mustapha Darboe and Talibeh Hydara. Their diligent work open the Pandora’s box. The pressure group Gambians Against Looted Assets mobilised and the National Assembly stood up tall as the oversight body it is and did a thorough and timely job. The ball is now in the court of the executive and it should act accordingly.

All said, we should remember that no one has been found guilty by a competent court. Our Daniel should not rush to judgement until the process runs its course and those implicated have their day in court.