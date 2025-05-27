Barrow lauds Gambians for good turnout at NPP fundraising

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Secretary General and Party Leader of the National People’s Party (NPP), President Adama Barrow, has extended his profound gratitude and appreciation to the people of The Gambia for their exceptional show of support, patronage and attendance at the Party’s first-ever fundraising gala dinner.

The event took place on Saturday at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.

The successful fundraiser, which was spearheaded by the NPP’s resource mobilisation team under the dynamic and tireless leadership of Hagie Baniko Sissoho, was marked by exceptional planning, coordination, and good mobilisation. Sissoho and team’s efforts resulted in a spectacular event that attracted thousands of attendees from all regions of the country, making it the largest and most impactful political fundraising event ever organised in The Gambia.

This historic gathering stands as a clear indication of the strong confidence Gambians have in the leadership and developmental agenda of the NPP. The president noted that the unprecedented support received at the fundraiser reflects the people’s trust in the government’s commitment to enhancing their socio-economic well-being.

President Barrow commended Hagie Baniko Sissoho for defying all odds and delivering a truly historic event, acknowledging his dedication and organisational prowess in bringing the initiative to fruition.

The turnout and success of the fundraiser were described by the president as a clear and resounding vote of confidence in the NPP. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to serving the people of The Gambia with diligence, integrity, and a steadfast resolve to fulfill the social contract entrusted to the party by the citizens.

Seedy SK Njie

Deputy Spokesman