NCP chieftain calls for end to ‘tribal’ meetings at State House

By Amadou Jadama

The chairperson of National Convention Party’s diaspora branch Wandifa Fatajo has called on President Adama Barrow to stop inviting people who come under tribal identities to state house.

Fatajo, from Baddibu Salikenni, now resident in Italy, said he was speaking as an individual and his comments are not necessarily representing the position of the NCP which in alliance with President Barrow’s NPP.

He told The Standard that President Barrow should learn from his predecessors who have, in between them, ruled this country for 52 years, but never invited tribes to State House to talk about politics.

“Let Barrow stop inviting people who come as Mandinka, Fula, Wolof or other tribes. Let him not encourage that, let him encouraged nationalism rather than tribal agendas. The presidency is a national institution and everything that comes to it must be of a national character not tribal one ,” Fatajo advised Barrow.

Cross carpeting

Fatajo also commented on the frequent reports of cross carpeting from other parties to the NPP warning that some are seeking for money and position. “These same people put former president Jammeh in a mess and they must not be welcomed,” he said.