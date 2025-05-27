Alport Banjul boosts vehicle importation efficiency

- Advertisement -

A significant step towards streamlining vehicle imports into The Gambia was realised over the weekend as Alport Banjul, in a strategic collaboration with Grande Benin Lines, officially began welcoming direct vessel calls to the Port of Banjul.

The partnership aims to significantly boost the importation of vehicles from Europe and around the world, promising greater efficiency and reduced transit times for Gambian importers.

The initiative kicked off with the successful arrival of the MV Grande Benin, which docked at Alport Banjul carrying a diverse manifest including 53 vehicles, various containers, and other general cargo. The maiden call under the new arrangement signals a promising future for the nation’s import sector.

- Advertisement -

Upon the vessel’s anchoring, the Port Manager of Alport Banjul expressed his enthusiasm for the new collaboration. “This collaboration with Grande Benin Lines marks a pivotal moment for Alport Banjul and for vehicle importers across The Gambia,” stated the Port Manager.

“Our focus since the transition has been on maximising efficiency and turnaround times, and the quick processing of the MV Grande Benin demonstrates our capability to deliver on that promise. We are dedicated to providing a seamless and cost-effective experience for all our clients.”

True to the commitment to efficiency, the MV Grande Benin completed all its operations in less than 24 hours and has already departed the port. The rapid turnaround time is a testament to the improved operational capabilities at Alport Banjul and presents a substantial opportunity for all vehicle importers in The Gambia to benefit from the newfound speed and reliability in the import process.