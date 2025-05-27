Vendors, shopkeepers clash at Serekunda Market

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

In the wake of a clash between shopkeepers and street (Wanterr) vendors at the Serekunda market yesterday, the municipal authorities at KMC have said the ban on Wanterr is still in place and street vending of clothes and other items in front of established stalls will not be allowed.

Sainey Sanyang, the deputy commissioner of KMC police told The Standard that theWanterr ban came as a result of complaints by shopkeepers that vendors block customers from accessing their shops and since they sale similar goods at cheaper prices, no one finds the need to visit their shops.

“The shopkeepers feel that situation is unfair, as they are burdened with rent and taxes, while the street vendors operate without such overheads,” Sanyang said.

He said he would personally be at the market every day to see to it that there is no Wanterr happening at the market and that alternative places will be available for the street vendors.

Meanwhile Mayor Talib Bensouda has commented on the issue saying there is no reason for any act of violence on a disagreement on Wanterr since the market manager, market committee and the mayor’s offices are always available for dispute resolution.

He urged all vendors in and out of the market to cease any act of violence or willful damage to property.

“I sympathise with the street vendors and we will make available an empty space in the market (Mbari Padembo) which can accommodate up to 200 temporary vendors in addition to 16 other markets outside Serekunda which have several hundreds of spaces available for vendors. We urge Wanterr vendors to explore other suitable spaces through our market management office and I urge all parties to cooperate with council authorities and promote peace and orderliness,” Bensouda said.