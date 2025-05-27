World Bank Banjul rep hails impact of Nafa programme

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Franklin Mutahakana, the World Bank Group Resident Representative in Banjul, has highlighted that testimonies from beneficiaries demonstrate that the Nafa Cash Transfer programme has significantly improved their lives, taking them “from a different level”—indicating a positive change in their lives

The Nafa programme, part of the RISE initiative, provides bi-monthly cash transfers and behavioural support to approximately 17,000 extremely poor households across 20 districts in The Gambia. Beneficiaries report spending most of the transfers on food, with the remainder invested in small livestock, agriculture, and children’s education—helping to build sustainable livelihoods and resilience.

Addressing journalists recently during a tour of beneficiary communities, he emphasised that direct engagement with beneficiaries allowed the World Bank team to witness firsthand the programme’s achievements, with many beneficiaries, especially women, describing the initiative as life-changing for their households. Implemented by the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), the Directorate of Social Welfare (DSW) together with the Department of Community Development (DCD), the Nafa project continues to impact many lives across the country.

“The visit today demonstrated some of the positive achievements registered by the programme in The Gambia. The testimonies from the participants are very positive and I am very glad to see that a majority of them are women,” he added.

He said women continue to demonstrate their agility in terms of providing support for their households.

“It is gratifying to see that the programme is not only used for consumption but they are also having opportunities for some investments for the future,” he added.

Anta Taal, Project Coordinator of RISE at the Ministry of Finance Central Project Coordinating Unit, said the tour avails stakeholders the opportunity to hear directly from the beneficiaries. “This helps us to identify the challenges and note the positives registered by the project,” she stated.

She expressed delight over the stories shared by some of the beneficiaries who have made significant thrives in their businesses.