UN PBF holds 3 days retreat for its technical committee

By Olimatou Coker

The Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) recently concluded a three days retreat for its Portfolio Technical Committee (PTC). Held at AbCas Creek Lodge in Foni Bintang, the retreat was meant to provide a dedicated space to discuss the role of the Committee, map synergies and complementarities across the portfolio, review emerging peacebuilding priorities, and plan exit strategies for peacebuilding results in The Gambia.

The retreat deployed a combination of mixed methods including presentations, plenary participatory discussions, group work and exercises to achieve its desired objectives.

Ms Golda Keng, PBF Programme Coordinator, said the PTC members are drawn from relevant government ministries on the JSC and technical leads from UN agencies, NGOs, and CSOs that are currently implementing the PBF projects.

She said the main highlights of the retreat were to gauge project managers’ ability to identify synergies with other projects in the portfolio and leveraging the results of the closing youth promotion initiative and women political leadership projects.

Dr Mariama John, Director of the Coordination Unit, Department of Strategic Policy and Delivery (DSPD), at the Ministry of Public Service, expressed delight over the methodology and approach adopted for the retreat.

She said it has succeeded in creating an effective platform to establish synergies and complementarities in the PBF portfolio to enable collective peacebuilding results and foster collaboration among WPS, YPS, agendas for mid-year JSC meeting, and drafted joint monitoring plan.

“As we return to our different sectors, please let us carry along the spirit of synergy with renewed commitment and collaboration. Together, let us move from planning to performance, from fragmentation to synergy, and from rhetoric to resource for the benefit of our national development plan and successful peacebuilding,” he added.