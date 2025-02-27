BARROW MEETS DARBOE OVER DRAFT CONSTITUTION Amid heightened concerns for its fate in Assembly

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

As the controversial 2024 draft constitution reaches crucial stages next month, a frenzy of negotiations under the auspices of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance IDEA, led by former UN envoy for West Africa Mohammed Ibn Chambas, is heating up.

Aware of the March 27 crucial second reading of the bill in the National Assembly, Mr Chambas is engaging all relevant stakeholders geared towards a concession among the political players, notably the opposition United Democratic Party and the governing National Peoples Party NPP. In the last few days he met the president, opposition leaders, CSOs the media and National Assembly Members.

- Advertisement -

At a hectic meeting with the media, CSOs and political party representatives yeaterday, Chambas announced that time is not on the side of the process and the stakeholders.

He told a rather surprised gathering that already President Adama Barrow and opposition leader Ousainu Darboe had a meeting on Tuesday over the matter.

He did not give any details but said the process of constitutional building is very important as far as the future of democracy in The Gambia is concerned.

- Advertisement -

“We at the IDEA are privileged to continue to be part of this process, to accompany Gambians in their forward march towards consolidating democracy,” Chambas said.

He said as the draft bill heads to the Assembly for the crucial second reading, consultations should be deepened.

“And as I always remind Gambians, a national constitution should be owned by all stakeholders because it is the fundamental law of the land,” he said.

Chambas reminded the gathering that in the context of The Gambia. the current draft is seeking to replace a constitution around which there was a lot of controversy, no consensus and one in which many saw things that divide, rather than unit the Gambian people.

”So it is a unique opportunity for Gambians to have new document that reflects their aspirations. It is for this reason that we keep encouraging you to have a positive spirit and to use dialogue to narrow whatever difference there might be,” Dr Chambas urged the gathering.

Most speakers in the gathering called for broader consultations and genuine goodwill on the part of the stakeholders, especially the executive.