Report says continuous presence of Ecomig has implications on Gambia’s sovereignty

By Omar Bah

A report published by the Institute of Security Studies ISS, has argued that the continued presence of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) backed troops, Ecomig, has significant implications for The Gambia’s sovereignty.

Deployed in January 2017 to ensure stability during the democratic transition following former president Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to accept electoral defeat, Ecomig’s mandate has been repeatedly extended, with its presence now seen as a protection force for President Adama Barrow’s regime rather than a facilitator of security sector reform. This has led to growing public discontent, with many Gambians questioning the necessity of foreign troops on their soil, as evidenced by a sharp increase in those wishing for Ecomig’s departure.

According to ISS, the prolonged presence of the troops jeopardises the country’s ability to fully assert its sovereignty and finalise crucial reforms.

The report added that Gambians are now increasingly calling for the departure of Ecomig.

It added that although the National Security Strategy and Security Sector Reform Strategy were adopted in 2020, no other major advances have been made, including rightsising the defence and security forces.

“Underpinning this lack of progress is the continued distrust between the presidency and the military – particularly the army. This situation has made the presidency reliant on Ecomig forces for security. The Ecowas mission is increasingly seen as a protection force for Mr Barrow’s regime, but should instead help the country finalise its security sector reform in the short term,” the report concluded.