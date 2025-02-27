Police arraign 10 stunt drivers

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Inspector General of Police Seedy Touray announced yesterday that his officers have arrested and arraigned 10 young people in Brusubi for allegedly engaging in reckless and stunt driving.

On a daily basis videos will surface online showing young people performing dangerous stunts on public roads triggering widespread concerns with many calling for actions against those responsible who are mainly teenagers.

IGP Touray, who called these, acts ‘unacceptable’ told journalists at a press conference that the ten individuals have been taken to court for stunt driving.

He lamented that despite police officers doing their ‘level best’ to crack down on the menace “these children change the dynamics every other time” making it difficult for police officers to apprehend them. “Sometimes we will have intelligence that they intend to do their stunting at a particular place and will act and deploy our men but then sometimes they will move to another location and by the time we reach they have dispersed. But a lot of arrests were made on some of them,” he disclosed.

IGP Touray said he is convinced that children engaging in stunt driving do not have the financial means to purchase cars, adding that they would not have done so without the encouragement of their parents. “Why are we as parents allowing our children to be involved in such activities? To me that discipline should start from us as parents to our children. I have children but they will not act like this. So we throw that challenge to the general public and parents of those children,” he said.