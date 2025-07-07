Barrow: New port to bring unquantifiable benefits to citizens

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

President Adama Barrow on Saturday laid the foundation for the construction of the Deep Sea Port in Sanyang village.

The project, a concession between the Gambia Ports Authority and Turkish conglomerate Albayrak, is part of the Banjul Port Expansion Project which aims at enhancing the efficiency of the port.

Addressing a massive gathering of officials and party supporters at the sight, Barrow said the GPA which has been operating for the past years within its limited infrastructure, compared to the ever-increasing volume of cargo being handled, faces space constraints and congestion, both within the existing terminals and the access roads leading to the port.

“With the 2017 change of government and the subsequent increased confidence in The Gambia, cargo volumes surged by more than 18 percent further compounding the capacity constraints at the port, This situation has led to an increase in waiting time for ships, congestion, low productivity and demurrage charges, all of which contribute to higher cost of business transactions and increased cost of essential goods in the local market. Thus, the need to expand the port’s facilities to take advantage of the growing volume of trade in the country is clearly evident,” the president explained to the teeming crowd.

He revealed that these developments prompted the commissioning of a new Port Master Plan in 2018, which highlighted the need to invest in improving the port of Banjul and, equally, identify an alternative location for a deeper seaport.

The Master Plan, he said, went further to specify the various components requiring attention, hence making this project well thought through.

“In 2021, my government granted approval for a Public Private Partnership arrangement, following the failure to raise a concessionary loan for the project. This is how Albayrak Group of Turkey was legally engaged, and out of seven (7) possible locations, Sanyang was identified as the best option,” the president said.

The president assured Gambians that despite the concerns arising from the project site, the citizens of this country stand to benefit much more than “we can ever quantify,” arguing that the construction of the new port will ensure the sustainable ownership and management of seaport operations in The Gambia, without Government contributing financial resources to the new sport. “The investor will bear all the financing risks and when completed, 12m draft-vessels will be able to dock here, as opposed to only(9.2m) vessels at the Port of Banjul meaning bigger and deeper draft vessels calling at Sanyang will translate to lower freight charges,” the president said.

Also, he went on, the development of Kaur and Basse inland ports are meant to ascertain that the objective of the River Gambia Revitalisation Project is given an added thrust as a game changer for “us to compete in external markets.” We must appreciate that the new and improved port infrastructure will be handed over to the Government at the end of the Concession Period,” he said.

“Furthermore, the surrounding road infrastructure, basic facilities, and amenities will be developed alongside the port to the advantage of the nation, especially the residents of the area,” he said,

The president expressed profound appreciation to the Cabinet Sub-Committee, the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, the Board and Management of GPA, the Sanyang Bulungda and VDC, the consultants, MTBS, and all those who continue to work tirelessly for the successful implementation of the project.

“I must impress upon the Albayrak Group that the entire Government and people of The Gambia expect the project to be fully implemented in accordance with all the obligations you have committed yourselves in the Concession Agreement,” he said.