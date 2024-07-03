Barrow praises Moroccan King’s continuous support

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow on Monday praised the constant and invaluable support of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, hailing the excellent relations between the two brotherly countries.

During an audience granted to Morocco’s Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, Abdellatif Miraoui, on a working visit to The Gambia, President Barrow expressed his country’s willingness to cooperate closely with Morocco to achieve common goals for a prosperous, united and stable Africa.

He also emphasized the importance of supporting development and education in order to face current challenges.

For his part, Miraoui stated that this working visit to The Gambia is proof of the strength of the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as well as their shared determination to boost them in priority areas of development.

In this respect, he recalled the Atlantic Initiative launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, which offers great opportunities for genuine South-South cooperation by bringing together the countries of Atlantic Africa, including The Gambia, noting that it constitutes a promising framework for collaboration, notably between the ministers of Atlantic African countries in charge of higher education, scientific research and innovation.

With this in mind, and in line with HM the King’s High Guidance and enlightened vision, Miraoui stressed the importance of promoting cooperation within the African Atlantic area, in view of its geostrategic significance and the major challenges that the countries bordering the Atlantic are called upon to meet, with a view to accelerating their growth trajectory and broaden their development prospects.

This meeting took place in the presence of the Chargé d’Affaires of the Moroccan Embassy in The Gambia, Ahmed Belhaj, and members of the delegation accompanying the Minister.