BARROW PREDICTS 75 PERCENT NPP VICTORY IN 2026

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has expressed confidence in the National People’s Party, (NPP’s) prospects in the 2026 elections, predicting a 75 percent landslide victory.

Addressing a well-attended NPP women’s rally in Janjanbureh on Saturday, President Barrow told supporters that the campaign for the 2026 presidential election has started and said his optimism reflects his party’s commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of Gambian citizens.

“We have already started campaigning for 2026 and there is no turning back. We want to silence the opposition before the 2026 presidential election,” the president said.

Come 2026, he added, “I will wrestle all my opponents down. In 2021, we got 53 percent but I am challenging all of you that I want 75 percent in 2026 and we can do it because we have the capacity and the people who can make it happen. All I need from you is unity because when you are united no party will be able to stop you.”

Mr Barrow said the NPP has proven itself in terms of delivering development that has earned it support all over the country.

“All the good people in this country are behind President Barrow and the NPP but if we are not united our enemies will find means to get to us,” he warned.

Barrow said the only thing between the NPP and winning the 2026 presidential election is unity. The Gambian leader then went ahead to list what he called his accomplishments one by one, ‘to discredit fake news being peddled by his opponents’.