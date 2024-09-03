Barrow says Gambia eager to learn China’s expertise in renewable energy

- Advertisement -

By Talibeh Hydara

President Adama Barrow has praised China’s huge progress in renewable energy, saying The Gambia is eager to learn the expertise in his government’s drive to advance green technology.

Speaking exclusively to China Daily ahead of his participation in the Beijing summit of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation, President Barrow said: “China’s advancements in green technology and sustainable practices are of particular importance to Africa, as we seek to develop our economies while minimizing environmental impact,” he said.

“We are eager to learn from China’s experience in reducing carbon emissions, managing natural resources sustainably and promoting renewable energy.”

The world is facing unprecedented crises with wars and diseases wreaking havoc on humanity but the president believes the FOCAC summit presents a unique opportunity to address these disasters.

“…the summit will provide a platform to discuss the evolving global challenges and the ongoing global health crises,” he said. “We believe that by working together, China and Africa can develop innovative solutions that benefit both sides and contribute to global stability and prosperity.”

The Gambia resumed diplomatic ties with China eight years ago after more than a two-decade break. However, the two countries have since deepened cooperation, with The Gambia benefitting remarkably in areas such as education, health and infrastructure.

“China has played a pivotal role in our national development, particularly through substantial investments in infrastructure, agriculture and education,” he said.

He noted that China respects The Gambia’s sovereignty and does not impose any “external agenda” on the country. “This relationship is built on trust and, as a result, China has become a reliable partner for many African nations,” he said.

“By aligning with China, Gambia can better position itself to take advantage of emerging opportunities and address challenges in a rapidly changing world.”

“Looking ahead, I see enormous potential in expanding our cooperation into new sectors. Technology, for instance, is a critical area where China’s expertise can help us leapfrog stages of development, particularly in digital infrastructure and innovation,” Barrow told China Daily.

“This is crucial for integrating Gambia into the global digital economy and improving access to information and services for our citizens. We are also exploring opportunities in e-governance, which will allow us to streamline public administration and make government services more efficient and accessible,” he added.

President Barrow, who will meet President Xi for a bilateral on the sidelines of the summit, extolled the Chinese leader’s “vision and determination” which has “had a profound impact on the global stage”.

“President Xi’s focus on building a community with a shared future for mankind is particularly inspiring, as it aligns with our belief in multilateralism and international cooperation,” he said. “We deeply admire his dedication to creating a more equitable and sustainable world, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration under his guidance.”

The summit officially opens in Beijing on Thursday.

Note: All the quotes are from the president’s exclusive written interview with China Daily.