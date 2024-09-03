First Lady launches oxygen plant

- Advertisement -

First Lady, Madam Fatoumata Bah Barrow, Thursday presided over the inauguration of a newly installed oxygen plant at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH).

Funded by the Africa Infrastructure Relief and Support (AIRS) in collaboration with several global health care organisations through a grant to the Society for Critical Care Medicine from Direct Relief and implemented by the Institute of Global Perioperative Care (IGPC), the EFSTH Oxygen Plant is expected to address challenges faced in the areas of providing uninterrupted oxygen supply.

In her inaugural speech, Madam Bah expressed her delight over the project that is expected revolutionise healthcare delivery in the country.

She said the oxygen plant serves as a historic development that will boost healthcare delivery in the country.

“It represents more than just a technological advancement; it is a beacon of hope and a testament to the government’s commitment to quality service delivery,” she said.

Designed to generate and circulate medical oxygen directly to patients through wall-mounted devices, the plant will drastically improve the level of healthcare delivery at EFSTH.

“It will ensure that our patients receive the life-saving oxygen they need with the utmost efficiency and reliability,” Madam Bah said.

She extended her heartfelt commendations to the Africa Infrastructure Relief and Support (AIRS) project.

“Your unwavering dedication and commitment to improving healthcare in The Gambia is truly commendable,” she noted.

Minister of Higher Education, Professor Pierre Gomez, recounted that the country’s health sector faced numerous challenges in accessing oxygen during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the new plant will go along way in addressing those inadequacies.

He disclosed that the plant is connected to a solar system, which serves as a standby power generator whenever electricity goes off.

“The burden of lifting and carrying heavy oxygen cylinders is also a thing of the past, as oxygen pipes have been fitted on the walls and directly linked to the patients’ beds,” he said.

Professor Gomez said the oxygen plant will restore lives and resolve challenges encountered at the hospitals.

One of the stakeholders behind the project, Ambassador Ericka Bennett, commended the First Lady for taking the lead in ensuring the needs of Gambian patients are fully addressed.