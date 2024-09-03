Law enforcement officers trained on SGBV

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

In a significant move towards addressing sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in The Gambia, the Institute of Human Rights and Development in Africa (IHRDA), in partnership with Women in Liberation and Leadership (WILL) with funding from Freedom House, has jointly conducted a specialised two-day training program.

The training targeted members of the Gambia Police Force and the National Agency for Legal Aid (NALA). It was centred on investigation, prosecution, and supporting victims of SGBV crime.

Held Thursday at Metzy residence, the training aimed at equipping law enforcement and legal professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively handle cases of sexual and gender-based violence to ensure that victims receive the justice and support they deserve.

The participants were drawn from various regions, reflecting the national scope of the problem and the need for widespread expertise.

The collaboration between IHRDA and WILL is seen as a vital step in combating the persuasive issue of SGBV in The Gambia. According to recent statistics, the country has seen a troubling rise in cases of gender-based violence, exacerbated by factors such as social stigma, lack of awareness, and insufficient legal frameworks.

Amie Njie, director finance and administration at IHRDA, highlighted the importance of the training in the fight against SGBV.

“The training will enhance the participants understanding of SGBV, improve their capacity to investigate these heinous crimes, and strengthen their commitment to supporting survivors in a sensitive and victim-centered manner,” she charged.

She stated that the TRRC has shed light on the atrocities committed, particularly the widespread and systematic use of sexual violence as a tool of oppression. “Now, it is our collective responsibility to act on these findings by bringing justice to victims and ensure such violations are never repeated as stated in the TRRC slogan ‘Never Again’,” he said.

She urged the participants to take advantage of the training to equip themselves with the requisite knowledge to be able to response to issues SGBV proactively and with clear conscience.

Alhagie Nyang, an advocate specialist at Freedom House: “Freedom House has two main objectives; one is to strengthen the justice sector, in which we work closely with the judiciary and ministry of justice to provide support to strengthen institutional capacity,” he disclosed.

Mr. Nyang added that the partnership between IHRDA, WILL, and Freedom House represents a powerful alliance in the fight against SGBV in The Gambia. “By empowering local law enforcement and legal professionals, we are laying the groundwork for a more just and equitable society,” he said.

According to the organisers, the training is a critical step towards addressing the deep-rooted issues of sexual and gender-based violence in The Gambia.