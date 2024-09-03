Gambian youths discuss future ahead of UN summit

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The United Nations UN, in collaboration with the National Youth Council NYC, recently staged a two-day youth consultation forum ahead of the ‘UN’s’summit of the future’ later this month in New York.

The summit is a high-level event that seeks to bring world leaders together to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a better present and safeguard the future of young people.

According to the organisers, the Banjul forum represents a critical opportunity for Gambian youths to have their say in discussions on global issues and demonstrates the government and UN’s commitment to youth engagement and participation.

The UN resident coordinator, Kari Frederick Paul, assured the young people at the gathering that their ideas and commitments would be factored in and acted upon.

“The challenges we face are complex and interconnected. They demand bold and innovative solutions,” he emphasised.

The consultation dealt with areas such as innovation and climate change, gender equity, global governance, human rights, and politics.

The Minister for Youths and Sports, Bakary Badjie, said the voices and aspirations of young people should be captured in any document that is going to deal with their future.

He said the consultation involved young people from different parts of the country, ranging from entrepreneurs, school dropouts, differently abled persons, farmers, activists, and young politicians.

A representative from the children’s parliament, Tida Barrow, said the consultation will enable young people to craft solutions and ignite change.

“Our generation is the most connected, the most informed, and the most innovative in history. Yet we are the most affected by global issues ranging from climate change and unemployment to inequality, gender-based violence, and the digital divide. This is our chance to articulate our vision for a better future,” she charged.