SJAG ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE

The Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia SJAG on Saturday elected a new executive committee at an elective congress held at Nana Office. This followed the expiry of the two-term Musa Sise led executive.

The newly elected management committee is led by Omar Jarju as president, Bakary Manneh (Big Sam), first vice president, Sarjo Baldeh second president, Muhammed Lamin Drammeh, secretary general, Lamin Del Fadera, assistant secretary general, Abdoulie Jawo treasurer and Fatou B Camara assistant treasurer. There are four people selected to serve as co-opted members namely Fatou Dem, Momodou Gajaga Mariama Sambou and Ebrima KB Sonko.

Meanwhile so in his inauguration speech to the members of the body, new president Omar Jarju thanked the fraternity for the trust bestowed on him and his team and pledged his utmost for the development of the association.

His speech is full:

“I am humbled and grateful of being elected president of the Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia and I profoundly appreciate the trust and confidence you have shown in me, making this occasion a source of immeasurable pride for me.

First and foremost, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the immediate past president, Mr. Musa Sise, and his entire executive team. Over the past years, your dedication to our association has been exceptional. You have established a solid foundation for us to build upon by guiding SJAG with integrity and conviction, demonstrating your acumen, leadership, and dedication. Your extraordinary accomplishments and unwavering dedication to SJAG are greatly appreciated.

I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to the founding elders of this prestigious association. The positive developments we are currently experiencing have been facilitated by your vision and foresight in establishing a remarkable sports journalists’ association. Your contributions will be eternally remembered and honoured, as we stand on the shoulders of giants. We will continue to uphold the values you have imparted to SJAG, and your wisdom has been our guiding light.

Colleagues of SJAG, my aspiration for SJAG is to achieve excellence, growth, and unity. In order to accomplish these objectives, we must collaborate as a unified team. Unity and collaboration are essential for establishing a more robust SJAG, which will serve as a beacon of professionalism and integrity in sports journalism and represent the interests of all its members.

We can only accomplish our objectives by providing dedicated service to our country and the athletic community. We must commit to the unwavering pursuit of excellence, innovation, and hard labour. Each of us has a role to perform in the success of SJAG, and it is through our collective efforts that we will achieve new heights.

I am enthusiastic about the forthcoming voyage and the prospect of contributing to SJAG and its members. I commit to guiding with transparency, integrity, and a profound dedication to the principles we cherish. Let us begin this voyage in unison with a shared vision and a common purpose. The future of SJAG is promising, and we will attain greatness as a team.

I am grateful for the extraordinary honour you have given me again. I am eager to collaborate with every one of you to pursue a more effective SJAG.’’