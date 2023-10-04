Barrow says NPP will outlive his presidency

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has said he wants his ruling National People’s Party to be successful enough to outlive his presidency and leadership.

Addressing supporters at the inauguration of the NPP CRR South bureau in Bansang, President Barrow said his party’s decision to construct bureaus across the country is part of the plans to bring it close to the people for sustainability purposes.

Most political parties in The Gambia revolve around an individual, and they often die with the person.

“I want the NPP to continue ruling this country from one leadership to another. We have learned from the mistakes of others, where a party’s survival and identity revolve around one personality. To realise that goal, all party members should unite and work in the interest of the party and the country,” he said.

Bureaus

The president disclosed that the construction of the bureaus is sponsored by Gambian philanthropists and business entities whose names he did not disclose.

He said the NPP is the first party to construct and inaugurate a permanent political bureau in The Gambia.

“I want to leave a legacy for the party and Gambian politics,” he said.

He added that the president did not target any entity or individual for personal reasons.

“You must understand probably that this is the coin now, which has two sides. Whereas you said it is felt by some people in some way, others also have felt it the other way that I’m telling you. And now it is left to individual interpretations and what somebody’s take would be,” he said.