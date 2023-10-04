Detainees arraigned for damaging Anti-Crime Unit’s ceiling and roof

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Four detainees held at the Anti-Crime Unit in Banjulinding were yesterday arraigned before Magistrate E. Sowe of Brikama on two counts of conspiracy to commit felony and willful and unlawful damage to property.

Two of the detainee adults are Famara Gasama and Kebba Conateh whilst the other two are minors.

The accused persons denied the charges, however prosecution led by Corporal 4624 Jallow disclosed that the accused persons on the 27th August, 2023 at the Anti-Crime Unit at Banjulinding willfully and unlawfully damaged the ceiling and the corrugated roof in a bid to escape from custody.

The prosecution opened its case and called Corporal Jawo, a police officer at the Anti-Crime Unit who testified as the first prosecution witness.

He told the court that on the said date whilst he was on duty, one Yankuba Touray, a police officer informed him that the accused persons had damaged the ceiling and the iron roof in their cell from inside the toilet.

The witness indicated that pictures of the damage were taken and were admitted for identification purposes.

Meanwhile, the matter was adjourned to16th October, 2023 to secure the attendance of the second witness.

The court was reliably informed that the 1st accused person, Famara Gassama is serving a jail term but the court however granted bail to the 2nd accused person, Kebba Conateh in the sum of two hundred thousand dalasi in like sum with two Gambian sureties who must swear to an affidavit of means.