BARROW TELLS ASSEMBLY TO RISE ABOVE PARTISAN POLITICS

By Arret Jatta

President Adama Barrow has called on members of the National Assembly to rise above partisan politics and put The Gambia first.

Addressing lawmakers as part of the State of Nation Address, Barrow said: “I urge this august body further to rise above party politics and put The Gambia first. We are accountable to the people who put their trust in us to manage the affairs of the nation. The institutions through which we serve them define our various mandates. Thus I plead that we aim higher and advance their governance processes, administration, and monitoring strategies.”

The president reaffirmed the need for a closer working relationship between the executive, legislature and the judiciary.

“I advocate that we collaborate more closely in the interest of the people we collectively and passionately seek to serve. As a developing country transforming its institutions to sustain democracy, we have demonstrated our ability to engage in peaceful politics despite our divergent views. The spirit is that when the interest of the country is at stake we must always stand together,” Barrow noted.

He reiterated that with faith, perseverance, and a shared vision, his government will successfully drive The Gambia forward into a future of prosperity and peace.