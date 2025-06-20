2025 State Of the Nation Address By The President of The Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency, Mr Adama Barrow The National Assembly, Banjul 19th June 2025

- Advertisement -

Introduction

1. In accordance with the Constitution of The Gambia, I feel profoundly honoured and uniquely privileged to deliver the 2025 State of the Nation Address before this esteemed Assembly.

2. This year holds exceptional significance, in view of the 60th anniversary of The Gambia’s attainment of political independence – a milestone symbolising six decades of sovereignty and collective progress.

3. This Diamond Jubilee reflects the tenacity and values that characterise our nation’s journey over the years. During the period, we have learnt that charting a stronger, enduring, and brighter future for a nation comes with difficulties and choices to make.

4. Guided by the Recovery-Focused National Development Plan, YIRWAA (2023-2027), we have embarked on a strategic course to foster inclusive and sustainable development. As a blueprint, the plan serves to consolidate our gains and accelerate socio-economic transformation across all sectors.

5. To objectively reflect on the performance of my administration during the 2024 calendar year, it is necessary to acknowledge both our achievements and the challenges that confront us. Importantly, however, our commitment to unity, democratic principles, and progressive policies remains unwavering, as we strive to enhance the wellbeing of every Gambian.

6. In this spirit, I present to this august body a summary of the nation’s current state of affairs, highlighting key accomplishments, ongoing challenges, and our strategic priorities for the future. These feature in the themes discussed ahead, and I will begin with our international engagements.

Diplomacy and international cooperation

7. The Gambia continues to strengthen its international presence and diplomatic engagements to advance our national interests, enhance global cooperation, and promote peace and development. We remain committed to expanding bilateral and multilateral partnerships, improving diaspora engagement, and ensuring the protection of Gambian citizens wherever they may be.

8. The Gambia’s international presence has been magnified by the successful hosting of the 15th OIC Summit in 2024 and my assuming the chairmanship of the Organisation.

9. Furthermore, the country’s eligibility for the UN Secretary-General’s Peacebuilding Fund has been renewed for another five years. In addition, we have been successfully re-elected to the Human Rights Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council.

10. In the same year, The Kingdom of Morocco opened its embassy in the country to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation, whilst the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire established an honorary consulate here. Additionally, over thirty ambassadors and diplomats presented their credentials, signalling increased international interest in engaging with The Gambia.

11. These developments will continue to position the country as a respected and resourceful member of the international community.

12. We proudly maintain our status as the Human Rights Capital of Africa, hosting the continental human rights institution. Thus, in October of last year, we hosted the 81st Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, further solidifying our role in regional human rights advocacy.

13. Internationally, The Gambia has steadfastly championed human rights and justice on the global stage. This includes our active involvement in the International Court of Justice on the plight of the Rohingya, the legal struggles of Palestine, and essential climate change actions.

14. As chairman of the OIC, I express grave concern over the recent escalation of Israeli attacks on Iran, resulting in the killing of military and non-military officials. I call for restraint and a return to peace in the region. Dialogue is the ultimate solution to our global concerns and we must endeavour to pursue it.

15. In January 2025, my government participated in the Universal Periodic Review and presented the country’s human rights record before the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. This marked a significant milestone in reinstating our nation’s rightful global standing.

Legal and judicial matters

16. The Ministry of Justice made significant strides in 2024 by reinforcing the rule of law, protecting human rights, and ensuring justice for all.

17. Key achievements in this area include the completion and tabling of the revised Draft Constitution, the passage of the Victims Reparations Act, and the establishment of the Special Accountability Mechanism to address past human rights violations.

18. We have also seen progress in combating human trafficking through NAATIP’s initiatives. An all-day hotline and the Blue Heart Campaign, which is a global initiative to combat human trafficking, are now in operation.

19. I am pleased to inform this August Assembly that both the Victims Reparations Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission, established through legislation passed by this Assembly, will commence operations in this legislative year.

20. The Criminal Division secured convictions in numerous cases, while the sexual and gender-based violence unit of the Ministry of Justice provided critical legal support and raised public awareness on such matters. The Registrar General’s Department has upscaled digitisation efforts and now operates an online marriage registration portal, thus enhancing efficiency and accessibility.

21. Despite these successes, challenges remain, particularly in digitalising our legal processes. We are committed to addressing such gaps through continued reforms, capacity building, and international collaboration.

22. All these reflect my government’s dedication to fostering a just, transparent, and accountable legal system and to ensure that the rights of all Gambians are protected and upheld.

National security

23. I submit that we recognise the remarkable transformation of our security and armed forces. Today, they proudly exhibit a respectable degree of professionalism and preparedness, hence honouring their duty to safeguard our independence and territorial integrity.

24. The dedication of our citizens in uniform echoes the resilient spirit of our people. Their commitment to peace and security continues to reinforce national security and safeguard public order.

25. Progressively, the Government is strengthening internal security, modernising our national identity card management and national security infrastructure. The digitalisation of our national documents is in progress, and we will soon replace the concession contract for the National ID system.

26. The ID cards will be integrated with the Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics, passport, and other identification databases to create a unified digital ID system that is locally designed, built, operated, and managed by our services. This initiative will expand our revenue base, improve national security, enhance service delivery, and ensure knowledge transfer and ownership.

27. In collaboration with the Ministry of Works, the Ministry of Interior is reviewing the Motor Traffic Act to introduce appropriate action against road offences.

28. Meanwhile, plans are underway to install CCTV systems along the OIC Highway and other strategic locations. These will be linked to a traffic management centre for real-time monitoring and law enforcement.

29. A New Highway Patrol Unit is already in operation to enhance road safety. In addition, modern surveillance equipment worth GMD38 million, secured from the German government, has been installed in strategic locations, to reinforce crime prevention.

30. Also, the West African Police Information System is in use to digitise paper-based police records for easier access, sharing, and utilisation.

31. While our law enforcement agencies have intensified crime prevention, challenges persist with irregular migration, border security, drug trafficking, and other offences.

32. I call on the general public to support the security services in their security intelligence gathering operations, investigation, and prosecution of criminals.

33. A draft Gambia Immigration Department Bill (2023) to enhance border control and management has been submitted for Cabinet review. The proposal aims to update the 1965 Immigration Act and align it with current migration governance procedures.

34. Modern border posts are fully operational at Amdalai, Kerr Ayib, and Giboro, and plans are afoot to build one more on the Soma-Seleti border.

35. Although the Immigration Department and law enforcement agencies have increased patrols and surveillance, they need to deploy modern security technology and intelligence-sharing mechanisms for improved efficiency.

36. To show the magnitude of the fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking, our Drug Law Enforcement Agency recorded over 1,000 drug cases in 2024 and secured 126 convictions.

37. Our resolve to safeguard our territorial integrity is evidenced by the improvement of our soldiers’ welfare through their revised terms and conditions of service.

38. The increased provision of modern patrol boats and artillery tanks, the logistical support to enhance military professionalism and prepare our troops for military duties, and their participation in international missions have uplifted the image, competence, and performance of the security services.

39. Beyond defence, The Gambia Armed Forces contributes to various areas of national development, such as agricultural engagements, infrastructure development, and disaster response.

40. GAF, for example, has launched a twenty-hectare rice pilot project at Jahaly-Pacharr to support national food security efforts. They have also established a fully operational poultry farm in Yundum, together with a vibrant vegetable garden that serves the local community. Ecomig is equally engaged in rendering impressive social services. We appreciate and thank them both.

The economy

41. We remain resolute in implementing our YIRIWA Development Plan and are more committed than ever to enhancing our economy through sustainable and resilient practices.

We are determined that all Gambians benefit from the economy.

42. Despite global and regional challenges, the growth rate was 5.8% in 2024, with a projection made of 5.9% by December 2025.

43. Inflation dropped significantly from 17.3% in 2023 to 10.2% in 2024. This strong performance was realised through solid growth in financial services, trade, construction, and mining.

44. On the other hand, renewed global trade troubles, geo-political tensions, and instability in commodity prices continue to pose significant risks to this outlook.

45. Initial balance of payments estimates indicate a modest improvement on the current account balance of 2024, supported by a rebound in tourism, private remittances, and official inflows. The domestic foreign exchange market also continues to function smoothly.

46. Private remittance inflow, which is a major source of foreign currency, remained robust and amounted to US$775.6 million in 2024. This is almost a 4% increase over the US$746.8 million reported in 2023.

47. The Central Bank continues to hold comfortable levels of international reserves, which stood at US$515 million in January 2025.

This was sufficient to finance over 4.6 months of prospective import of goods and services.

48. Despite the strong revenue performance in 2024, the overall deficit, including grants, was D6.7 billion, equal to 4.7% of GDP.

49. In parallel, as of December 2024, the national debt-to-GDP ratio declined to 71.8% from 75.7% in 2023. This is against the 70% debt sustainability threshold.

50. The economic outlook for 2025 and beyond shows even better prospects, with a projected growth rate of 5.9% in 2025 and inflation falling to 9.6% by end-2025 from 17.3% in 2023.

51. Additionally, my government has adopted measures to stabilise basic commodity prices to lower the cost of living, maintain a market-driven exchange rate, and implement climate sensitive policies for a sustainable future.

52. Our partners and the Gambian Diaspora continue to contribute meaningfully to our national progress. Their support fuels our development endeavours and underscores our collective resilience and enterprise.

53. To accompany this, Public financial management reforms remain central to our governance agenda of building a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable economy that would uplift the lives of all Gambians.

54. The revised 2014 Public Finance Act and the Public Procurement Regulations have modernised our financial oversight framework, strengthened efficiency and transparency in public procurement processes, and ensures accountability in financial resource management.

55. The State-Owned Enterprise Commission, now active, recently signed a performance contract with Nawec, further enhancing fiscal discipline and governance across state institutions.

56. While economic growth has remained steady, inflation and the rising cost of living continue to impact household incomes. In response, the government has implemented salary reviews for civil servants and social protection programmes to alleviate the suffering of low-income earners.

Transportation and Infrastructure Development

57. We are laying the foundation for a stronger, more competitive, and prosperous Gambia by building and developing our roads, ports, public transport, and the aviation sector.

58. We maintain that infrastructure is a key driver of economic growth and national connectivity. It facilitates mobility, trade, and services, thereby fostering prosperity and improving the quality of life for Gambians.

59. Already, we have made significant progress in both urban and rural road development. In 2024, we completed Phases One and Two of the 22km OIC Highway and launched phase three as part of the historic diamond jubilee celebration. This attractive infrastructure has transformed the face of urban Gambia forever.

60. By the end of the third quarter of 2025, we expect to complete the OIC 50km Urban Roads, the Kiang West Roads, and the Niumi-Hakalang Road. Hopefully, a significant portion of the 365kms of roads nationwide will be completed by the end of the year.

61. The concession contract with Albayrak Company Ltd became effective in February 2025, with the taking over of the port terminal by Alport Banjul.

62. This is a joint venture between The Gambia Port Authority, representing the Government, and Albayrak. Alport Banjul will expand and, eventually, move its operations to Sanyang, after completion of the deep-sea port terminal construction due to start this year.

63. Apart from re-establishing the two ferries in service, we await the delivery of two new procured green ferries. Private ferry services operated by Negmar Ferry Company will also commence soon on the Banjul-Barra route. These initiatives will guarantee reliable, safe, and affordable ferry services on this route.

64. As part of efforts to decentralise governance, my government has started the infrastructural work needed to provide a new Governor’s Residence and Office Complex in the Upper River Region.

We have a similar plan for the Lower River Region, and the project is due for completion early next year.

65. On air transportation, The Gambia International Airlines recorded a net profit of D14.8 million in 2024. This is its first profitable year in many years. The airline now works with Gewan Investment Solution and Holdings to reintroduce a Gambian national airline and, thereby, enhance air access to Destination Gambia.

Energy

66. The energy sector remains central to our national development objectives for economic growth, industrialisation, social modernisation, and progress.

67. We have made significant progress in expanding electricity access nationwide. Recent assessments indicate that, by end 2025, 90% of Gambians will have access to electricity.

68. In 2024, the country unveiled the first-ever utility-large scale solar park of 23MW in Jambur. Furthermore, a tender is underway for an extra 50MW solar plant in Jarra Soma, which can be scaled up to one hundred and fifty 150MW of renewable energy.

69. To provide additional support towards universal electricity access, my administration introduced a subsidy programme and reduced the cost of electricity meters from D8,500 to D500 within the project-covered areas.

This facilitated 72,000 new household connections by December 2024.

70. The cabinet has also approved the splitting of Nawec into separate water and electricity companies. The strategy is to improve service delivery, ensure accountability, and enhance operational focus.

Petroleum

71. To regulate the growing mining and mineral sector, the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy, and Mines validated Quarry Regulations in August 2024 and reviewed the Mines and Quarries Act 2005 to align them with new industry developments and best practices.

72. My government will continue prioritising investments in electricity generation, renewable energy, petroleum exploration, and mineral resource management to ensure sustainable energy security for all Gambians.

73. The search for oil and gas continues. A total of five wells were test drilled in The Gambia, two of them under my administration.

74. In a Partnership of FAR and Petronas, the two drilled during my tenure are named Samo-1 Well, drilled in 2018, and Bambo-1 Well, drilled in 2021. The drilled wells under my government cost US$100 million. Although the results from both wells are very promising and positive, no discovery was made. The companies exited The Gambia licences after fulfilling their obligations, which were primarily to drill the wells.

75. In 2019, BP was granted the A1 licence. They paid the government a US$10 million signature bonus and a US$30 million penalty for exiting without fulfilling their licence commitments. It was as a result of their policy shift from oil and gas exploration to renewable energy that BP exited The Gambia at the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic.

76. For the time being, we are building the necessary institutional and legislative foundation to attract investors in oil and gas exploration on our shores.

Trade, industry, and employment

77. The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment continues to drive policies and initiatives to strengthen trade, foster private sector development, and create employment opportunities.

78. In this regard, The Gambia Trade Logistics Charter was officially launched in November 2024 to facilitate trade and improve efficiency at various locations. Following this, the Trade Logistics Council was inaugurated on 20th January 2025 to oversee and monitor the implementation of the Charter.

79. With the support of Ecowas, a modern lumo market has been constructed in Wellingaraba, LRR, to enhance cross-border trade. This initiative is part of the Lumo Modernisation Programme, which aims to build modern market infrastructure to facilitate domestic and regional trade.

80. The Trans-Gambia Corridor Special Economic Zone Project is progressing well, as part of the wider Praia-Dakar-Abidjan-Lagos Multi-modal Corridor.

81. The study for this project was done with support from the African Development Bank and Ecowas. The National Industrial Policy and the GIEPA Act 2015 are now being updated. The objectives are to support industrialisation initiatives, attract investment, modernise our industrial ecosystem, and promote value-added production to enable private sector growth and expand job creation.

82. To enhance employment opportunities abroad, the Government continues to work closely with our bilateral partners in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Spain, and cruise ship liners to expand our placement quotas, while ensuring that our young people have safe and productive employment abroad.

83. To conclude, through legislative reforms, infrastructure investments, and digital transformation, we are laying the groundwork for an inclusive and competitive economy to integrate The Gambia into regional and global trade networks.

Agriculture and food security

84. Agriculture provides livelihoods for the majority of Gambians and plays a crucial role in attaining food security, employment, and rural development.

85. As outlined in The Gambia Agricultural Transformation Programme (2020 – 2030), the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security is focusing on increasing rice yields from two to four metric tons per hectare and maize from two to three metric tons per hectare.

86. The 2024 cropping season marked significant improvements in agricultural input support for farmers. We registered increases in the provision of fertiliser and certified seeds and increased matching grants for the farmers and youths.

87. To explain further, my administration procured 28,000 tonnes of fertiliser and reduced the price from D2,500 per bag to one thousand, D1150 per 50kg bag and, D1,100 per 50kg bag in the last two farming seasons, respectively.

88. In addition to this, through various agricultural projects, the government distributed 8,697 metric tonnes of fertiliser, over 1,000 metric tonnes of certified rice seeds, 300 metric tonnes of certified maize seeds, and 140,000 litres of herbicides to farmers across the country, free of charge.

Livestock

89. On livestock production, significant improvement was realised in the past year, with about four thousand 4,000 small ruminant fattening and breeding schemes implemented nationwide.

90. The Ministry of Agriculture also handed over five abattoirs, five livestock markets, seven meat stalls, a mini diary with two collection centres, and pasture equipment.

91. We persist in promoting mechanised land preparation for upland and lowland farming by procuring the required machines. A total of 180 tractors and 20 Rotavator boats have been procured for deployment during the 2025-26 cropping season.

92. My government encourages private sector participation in rice production and other crops by facilitating access to farmland and related support schemes.

93. These include the introduction of integrated rice parboiling and milling machines, irrigation and mechanisation of cereal harvesting, and easy access to agricultural financing or credit matching grants.

94. By increasing access to finance, mechanisation, value chain enhancement, and irrigation expansion, we are ensuring that agriculture is a sustainable and profitable sector that boosts the quality of life here, supports a higher employment rate, and enhances livelihoods in rural communities.

Fisheries

95. The fisheries sector is another important source of revenue for the government and food for the population. In 2024, revenue collected from fishing licenses, fines, landing fees, and permits exceeded D142 million, with an additional outstanding D88 million due for collection.

96. To address the primary challenges in the Fisheries sector, my administration is conducting a comprehensive review of the fisheries and aquaculture regulations, funded by the Food and Agriculture Organisation. The review will modernise fisheries laws, strengthen enforcement, and combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

97. Through the European Union Sector Support Programme, fisheries co-management is being expanded in the North Bank Region to support 21 oyster harvesting communities.

98. This is to ensure sustainable management of oyster resources and greater economic empowerment for coastal communities. Under the same programme, two additional fish landing platforms are being constructed in Kartong and Sanyang.

99. To enhance local fishing and support rural fishing communities, the Government distributed 20 well-equipped Fishing Boats in January 2025.

100. We are bent on optimising opportunities in the fisheries sector through laws, expanded programmes, improved aquaculture infrastructure and strengthened trans- boundary water cooperation.

Environment and climate change

101. The government remains steadfast in protecting the environment, strengthening climate resilience, and ensuring sustainable natural resource management.

102. Through robust policy reforms, enhanced disaster preparedness, and expanded conservation programmes, we will continue to build a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable society, as enshrined in the Banjul Declaration (1977).

103. To strengthen governance in environmental management, we are advancing key legislative reforms for environmental protection. This includes carbon trading and waste management frameworks. To strengthen all these, in 2024, designated officials were deployed to monitor environmental violations and ensure compliance.

Reforestation and biodiversity

104. The Government continues to prioritise reforestation and biodiversity conservation to enhance climate resilience and safeguard natural habitats.

Last year, 29 community forests, covering an area of 2,591 ha were brought under government protection.

105. Through the Unesco Network of Biosphere Reserves, The Gambia’s first designated biosphere reserve, the Niumi Biosphere Reserve, was launched in January 2025.

106. It covers over 196,665 ha. Along with the Unesco World Heritage site of Kunta Kinteh Island, we are reinforcing The Gambia’s global conservation efforts.

107. The impact of floods, deforestation, and environmental degradation continues to threaten food security and livelihoods.

108. Although the National Disaster Risk Management Policy (2024-2033) and sustainable environmental programmes are key to mitigating these risks, my administration will pay more attention to constructing better climate-resilient infrastructure.