BARROW TELLS SECURITY FORCES TO REMAIN PROFESSIONAL, CITIZENS TO BE LAW-ABIDING 

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has called on all security forces to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and exercise restraint in their duties.

In a short address to the nation following days of protests in Mandinary and Lamin over the death in police custody of Omar Badjie, the president emphasised the importance of respecting human rights and maintaining public trust while ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

- Advertisement -

“I urge continued professionalism, restraint, and respect for the rights of all citizens. Uphold our Constitution, act with wisdom, and protect public order in a manner worthy of the confidence Gambians have placed in you. Let us all reaffirm our shared responsibility for peace, stability and the continuous development of our country. Our robust democratic institutions—National Assembly, courts, civil society—provide the channels for every grievance to be addressed. Let us use them and reject any path that leads to disorder and harm,” he said.

As we move forward, Barrow added, “Let unity, respect for one another and commitment to our national values guide us. Only together, through peaceful engagement and shared responsibility, will we build the Gambia of our dreams.”

Omar Badjie

Commenting on the death of Omar Badjie, a young man from Mandinary who reportedly died in police custody, President Barrow said: “It is with a heavy heart that I address you following the recent disturbances which have led to the tragic loss of life and injury- affecting both citizens and members of our security services.

- Advertisement -

Every life lost is a loss for our entire nation, and each injury is a reminder of the preciousness of peace.”

The Gambian leader extended his sincere condolences to the family of Omar Badjie and assured them, as well as all affected families, of state support in this difficult time.

“As a nation that cherishes democracy and unity, this is a defining moment for us. We must renew our commitment to peaceful engagement and lawful expression. The right to protest peacefully is a cornerstone of our democracy—protected by our Constitution and respected by this government.”

He added: “Let us, however, remember that violence, destruction of property, and threats to public safety undermine the very freedoms we seek to protect and will be addressed firmly by law. It is essential that all grievances—especially those of our youth, who are the heart and hope of this country—are channelled through constructive, and lawful avenues. I want to assure every Gambian, particularly our young people, that my administration is listening. Your aspirations are at the centre of our national agenda and your voices matter.”

Barrow assured that the government is open to dialogue.

“Let us work together—through established institutions and youth platforms—to resolve concerns peacefully and constructively. While most Gambians seek only peaceful means to express themselves, a small minority may attempt to exploit these moments for personal or political gain. Let us not allow our unity or progress to be derailed by those who pursue division or seek to incite unrest.”

He said the government remains vigilant in protecting all lawful rights, and those who resort to violence or incite it, will be held accountable in accordance with due process and respect for human rights.