Trust in the police demands independent oversight

In a democracy the police are meant to protect, not provoke fear. Yet in recent weeks, Gambians have watched with unease as allegations mount that some officers may have been directly responsible for incidents that shook the country. Promises of investigations have been made, but one question hangs in the air: can the police truly investigate themselves, and be believed?

Trust in the police is the foundation of public order. Without it, citizens withdraw cooperation, suspicion festers, and law enforcement loses legitimacy. When that bond is broken, restoring it requires more than internal inquiries—it requires openness, impartiality, and a process the public can believe in. For this reason, The Gambia must now take a bold step and establish an independent body to investigate allegations of police misconduct.

Such a body should not exist to punish the police but to protect the integrity of policing. Internal disciplinary systems must continue, but they cannot stand alone. The simple truth is that no institution can credibly police itself when accused of wrongdoing. Independent oversight would reassure citizens that accountability is not hidden in closed offices but pursued in the light of transparency.

Other democracies offer lessons. Civilian-led commissions, with members drawn from the legal profession, civil society, and respected community leaders, have helped bridge the gap between police and public. For The Gambia, such a body should be enshrined in law, empowered to summon witnesses, access records, and publish its findings. Only then can its work carry weight and win trust.

At the same time, the police must not see oversight as hostility. Accountability is not an enemy of policing—it is its greatest ally. Independent scrutiny, coupled with reforms in training, supervision, and community engagement, will strengthen the force and rebuild confidence.

Government, too, must play its part. The creation of an independent oversight mechanism requires political will and resources. But the dividends are invaluable: a professional police service, restored public trust, and a society where law enforcement is respected, not feared.

The Gambia is at a turning point. Relying on the police to investigate themselves risks deepening mistrust. Embracing independent oversight, on the other hand, signals a clear commitment: justice will be impartial, accountability will be real, and trust will not be rebuilt in whispers but in daylight.

This is the path forward.