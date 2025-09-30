Justice without borders: Omar Badjie’s death demands accountability!

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

The death of Omar Badjie is not just a Mandinary tragedy, it is a Gambian crisis. Every death in state custody is an indictment on our democracy, but this time the world must watch, and the government must answer.

The Gambia Police Force says they have created a “panel” to investigate Omar’s death. But let’s be honest, can the prime suspect investigate itself? Can the accused also be the judge? This is not justice; it is the beginning of a cover-up. For too long, commissions, inquiries, and condolences have been the government’s favourite tools to bury the truth. Gambians deserve more than recycled statements of “restraint.”

Who must act now?

• The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC): You were created for this moment. Step in, demand to lead, and show independence.

• The National Assembly: You are not spectators. Summon the Interior Minister and Inspector General of Police to account before the nation.

• Civil society and the Bar Association: Silence is betrayal. If you do not stand with the victims, you stand with the violators.

• Religious leaders: Preach truth from the pulpit and the minbar. Faith without justice is an empty ritual.

International partners:

The Gambia cannot cry democracy abroad and practice brutality at home. Ecowas, the African Union, and the UN Human Rights Council must demand an independent international inquiry. Aid, training, and partnerships must be tied to accountability.

What real reform looks like

1. An Independent Police Complaints Commission with citizen oversight.

2. Mandatory body cameras on all patrol units.

3. A public registry of disciplinary actions against officers.

4. Specialised human rights training for all security forces.

5. Protection for whistleblowers and witnesses.

The human cost

Omar Badjie was more than a statistic. He was a son, a friend, a dreamer. His death leaves a family broken, a community wounded, and a nation betrayed. Dismissing his case as “an incident under investigation” erodes his humanity.

Elections are near

2026 will test whether Gambians choose dignity or decay. A government that cannot guarantee the right to life has lost the moral authority to govern. Justice for Omar is not charity; it is the minimum demand of citizenship.

Conclusion

Justice must not be negotiated, delayed, or silenced. If Omar’s blood is forgotten, the chain of impunity will strangle us all. But if Gambians stand firm at home and abroad, Omar’s death can mark the beginning of real reform.

We do not ask for favours. We demand justice.

We do not plead for mercy. We demand accountability.

Abdoulie Jallow

Washington, USA