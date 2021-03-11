Barrow to go on leave, right after Senegal trip

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow will start a two-week vacation on Friday, State House said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the presidency said: “The Office of the President informs the public that His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia will begin fourteen (14) working days leave, effective Friday, 12th March 2021. He will resume work on Tuesday, 6th April 2021.

“While on leave, President Barrow will stay at his residence in Mankamang Kunda. The Office of the President wishes him a restful and enjoyable vacation.

“Prior to the start of his leave, President Barrow will travel to Dakar, Senegal on Thursday, 11th March 2021 on a day’s private visit.”