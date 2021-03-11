20 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, March 11, 2021
type here...
News

New IEC deputy chairman speaks

13
colley
- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Joseph Colley, who until yesterday was director of communications and training at the Independent Electoral Commission, has been appointed vice chairman of the commission.

- Advertisement -

Colley’s appointment came into effect on Tuesday. He replaces Malleh Sallah, who retired from the commission last year.

Mr Colley’s appointment was confirmed to The Standard by the IEC’s chief electoral officer, Samboujang Njie. “Joseph Colley is appointed by the president as vice chairman of the IEC. I can confirm that to you,” he said. 

Colley’s appointment followed the rescinding of the appointment of Remi Joiner. Mr Joiner’s appointment raised controversy among political actors and observers who objected to it, arguing that it was in violation of the IEC Act because he is a co-opted member of the NPP Banjul regional committee.

Following the concerns, the government issued a press release stating that President Barrow changed his decision. When contacted for his reaction on his new challenge, Colley said: “Basically, for me, it is just a question of change of role but it is the same job. Now it is more or less administrative but it is all characters of an election officer. The way I was working with conscience and looking at the interest of Gambia and to make sure that we deliver good electoral service will continue”.

Asked about who will replace him at the communications unit, Colley replied: “I know once I am sworn into the position, it will be filled but I know I will definitely use my experience to support in the area of communication.”  

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBarrow to go on leave, right after Senegal trip
Next articleGFF denies Young Scorpions were stranded in Morocco
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

JONATHAN CONSTITUTION TALKS FAIL AGAIN Stakeholders urge Darboe to sit with Barrow

By Omar Bah Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan's latest attempt to resurrect the rejected draft constitution has failed again. Yesterday's meeting was expected to seek consensus...
Read more
News

Gambia targets 480,000 as Covid-19 vaccinations begin

By Tabora Bojang President Adama Barrow and Vice President Dr Isatou Touray have become the first in The Gambia to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, as...
Read more
News

Top GMC diaspora supporter joins UDP

By Omar Bah The Gambia Moral Congress diaspora spokesperson, Muhammed ML Fatty has confirmed joining the United Democratic Party. ML Fatty told The Standard on Tuesday...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

kaba

GFF PAYS OVER D15M COVID-19 BALANCE TO MEMBERS

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has paid its members the second and final installment of the Covid-19 relief funds. This followed the payment of...
untitm

Reflections on agricultural and rural development key challenges

parties

JONATHAN CONSTITUTION TALKS FAIL AGAIN Stakeholders urge Darboe to sit with Barrow

covid vaccine

Gambia targets 480,000 as Covid-19 vaccinations begin

udp

Top GMC diaspora supporter joins UDP

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions