GFF denies Young Scorpions were stranded in Morocco

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) denied claims that Young Scorpions were stranded in Morocco with sub-standard accommodation and care. The report caused a huge storm online and an embarrassment to the GFF who came up with a denial saying the report is false, premeditated and a malicious innuendo aimed at sullying the reputation of Football House.

”The team left Nouakchott at 03:20 on schedule and arrived in Casablanca at 06:55 local time. Due to travel difficulties during this Covid19 pandemic, the team is scheduled to spend 40 hours in Casablanca on transit and prior to their departure, the team, through the Head of Delegation (HoD) applied for transit visa on behalf of the entire delegation to allow them leave the airport.

- Advertisement -

The entire delegation is currently lodged at the Sky Hotel in Casablanca at the expense of the Moroccan national carrier, Royal Air Maroc (RAM) and has been given everything that transit customers have at their disposal. The team had their lunch at midday and dinner between 7pm and 9pm. RAM has also made reservations for the three-square meals tomorrow since they will depart at midnight. However, there was no provision made for water but the HoD bought enough water to last for the entirety of their stay in Casablanca.

In conclusion, the GFF urges the general public, especially those practicing citizen journalism online, to always verify their facts before jumping to report so-called breaking news, thus creating confusion in the minds of an unsuspecting population. Our doors are always opened to every Gambian for clarification.”