Thursday, November 6, 2025
Gambia News

Barrow to inaugurate Hakalang road project Saturday

By Lamin Cham

President Adama Barrow, will on Saturday inaugurate the Nuimi-Hakalang Road project, at the Albreda – Juffureh intersection.

 A statement from the government yesterday described the project as a critical infrastructure that connects Lower and Upper Nuimi and Jokadou beyond, to the wider region.

Specifically , the government went on , the road network  not only provide access to the  historic Kunta Kinteh Island in Juffureh but also serves as the only lifeline for over 15 communities, stretching from Buniadu through Albreda to Kuntaya in Jokadu District.

“The decades long difficulty in traveling through the Hakalang is now history. President Adama Barrow has fulfilled his promise to improve the lives and livelihoods of the people using the Hakalang roads. As the Mandinka saying goes, ‘Barrow yeh Hakalang Kalang neh’ – transforming the area from remoteness to centrality”, said Works Minister  Ebrima Sillah .He said  his ministry invites all community members and stakeholders to join  in celebrating this momentous occasion and witness the unveiling of a new era in the region.

