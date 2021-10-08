Barrow to inaugurate URR road and bridge

President Adama Barrow will tomorrow, Saturday 9th October officially inaugurate the newly-built roads and bridges in URR. This fulfills NDP Strategic Priority 5; building infrastructure and restoring energy service to power the economy.

The URR infrastructure project is a flagship initiative to connect the north and south of the region to support socio-economic growth.

As part of his engagements, President Barrow will also lay the foundation for Phase 2 of the TVET project in Ndemban on 7th October and Sunday grace the inauguration ceremony of the Koba Kunda School, which now accommodates a senior secondary school.

