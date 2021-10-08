CPA welcomes sentencing of child abuser

By Alagie Manneh

The Child Protection Alliance, CPA, has welcomed the sentencing of a woman who recently caused outrage by assaulting a child under her care with a pestle.

The woman, Adama Jarju, has been jailed for 18 months by the Brikama Magistrates’ Court for beating an 8-year-old in an outburst that was also captured on video.

The case outraged many Gambians including child rights activists who called for her to be brought to book as a deterrent to other would- be violators of children’s rights in The Gambia.

“This is what we expect,” Lamin Fatty, the CPA national coordinator said.

“When we have laws to protect children, they should be implemented. I commend the police for making sure this case was not delayed,” he told The Standard.

He said CPA’s hope is that no stone will be left unturned in the protection of children in the country.

“We are not only thanking the police but also we are recognising their efforts and that of the judiciary. The state must show its commitment and that can only happen through prosecutions. The Gambia is a signatory to regional and international conventions. This sentencing will give Gambia a facelift,” he said.