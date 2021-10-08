Barrow visits Jammeh’s family

President Adama Barrow made a dramatic appearance in Kanilai, birthplace of former President Yahya Jammeh yesterday on his way to URR for the weekend inauguration of road projects. The president is said to have met the family members of the former president.

While many were surprised by the move, observer said the president’s presence in Kanilai is part of the recent rapprochement between him and the Jammeh’s APRC executive committee with whom he is working in an alliance to contest the December election. APRC supporters interviewed on social media at the scene praised Barrow for reaching out to the Jammeh’s family calling it a good move to reconcile the people of The Gambia.” This is a very good move and history for the Gambia. From now on the people of Foni should understand that Barrow is the best choice,” one APRC supporter said.

However critics have said the visit is another indication that Barrow is working toward shielding the former president from justice. ”The president is making a mockery of the transitional justice system and protecting potential violators,” a rights activist said yesterday.

Prominent activist Pa Samba Jaw commented: “for five years he did not visit the victims. Now he has the audacity to visits the chief abuser”.