Barrow to preside over NPP resource mobilisation event May 24

- Advertisement -

Following a high level meeting with its alliance members to strategise for the coming elections, the National Peoples Party, yesterday announced that its leader and flag bearer Adama Barrow will preside over a national fund raising event on 24 May.

A press statement shared with The Standard said the event will take place at the Sir Dawda Jawara Conference Centre,where Barrow will lead in galvanising resources ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

“The president is reaffirming his vision for The Gambia’s development, including nationwide electricity access by 2025/2026. In addition, he has been actively involved in strengthening the NPP’s campaign infrastructure, appointing key figures such as Momodou Sabally as Deputy National Campaign Manager to enhance grassroots mobilisation.

- Advertisement -

Overall, President Barrow’s engagement in the NPP fundraising gala and related political activities highlights his leadership role and dedication to ensuring the party’s preparedness and unity for the 2026 elections,” the NPP statement said.

“We are calling on all Gambians especially NPP sympathisers to come out in their numbers to patronise the event to make it success,” the party said.