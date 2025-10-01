Barrow urged to act decisively to rescue Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Human rights activist Madi Jobarteh has urged President Adama Barrow to take immediate and decisive actions to safeguard The Gambia’s stability and future amid growing unrest.

The appeal comes as concerns rise over governance issues, economic pressures, and social unrest that threaten national cohesion.

In a statement shared with The Standard yesterday, Madi Jobarteh said The Gambia is at a crossroads, engulfed in a crisis of governance that is eroding every facet of national life.

“History is full of leaders who only wake up when it is too late, when the nation has already been dragged into the ditch. Yaya Jammeh never came to terms with reality until his grip on power was broken. He still lives in delusion in Equatorial Guinea. President Barrow still has a chance to avoid that fate, but only if he acts decisively now.”

Jobarteh said Mr Barrow must realise that he is navigating a wilderness without clear paths or true allies.

“The way forward demands courage, humility, and an unshakable commitment to justice and accountability. The Gambia needs a leader who can rise above partisan interests, reject corruption, and restore faith in public institutions. But only if he has the courage of his convictions and guided by a deep sense of morality and patriotism,” Jobarteh said.