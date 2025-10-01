Car dealer arraigned for allegedly diverting proceeds

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

Magistrate Kebba Baldeh of Burusbi magistrates’ court on Friday granted a D700,000 bail to one Amadou Bojang, accused of fraudulently converting the sum of D750,000, being the proceeds of two motor vehicles given to him for sale by one Lamin Sanneh, to his personal use.

Police sub inspector Jamanka who is prosecuting the case, applied for adjournment to enable him call witnesses but did not object to bail, much to the delight of defence counsel S Badjie.

- Advertisement -

During Friday’s sittings, the court heard that the accused sold one of the cars to an alkalo for D500,000 but gave only D200,000 to the compliant. It was also revealed that the second car was sold for D700,000 but only D300, 000 was given to the complainant.

The case was adjourned to 6th November.