Dr Sallah claims his properties seized by Jammeh not returned

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Prominent Gambian medical doctor Adama Sallah on Monday claimed before the parliamentary panel of investigators that properties seized from him by former president Jammeh are still not returned, despite assurances given to him by the Janneh Commission of Enquiry.

He said this include one in Batokunku.

- Advertisement -

“At first, we were simply asked to move our fence back by 50 meters to create a ‘buffer zone’. But years later, Jammeh returned and forcefully confiscated my land including a developed garden and a house I intended to use as a weekend retreat,” Sallah told the panel.

He also revealed that Jammeh took three additional properties he had bought for his children who were studying abroad as gifts meant to encourage them to return home.

“Despite engaging the Solicitor General’s office no action has been taken to date. I even approached the former attorney general recently and he told me the volume of land claims was too much, and a special commission was supposed to be set up but it never happened,” Sallah said.

- Advertisement -

Dr Sallah said it is important for the public to distinguish what rightfully belonged to Jammeh and what he took from people which were then broadly labelled ‘Jammeh assets,’ but never truly his.”

He also revealed his frustration when, despite submitting all required documents to claim back his properties through the Janneh Commission, his efforts remain unanswered.

“So our claims were left pending until now, and they’re still lying there,” he lamented. “The parliamentary committee affirmed the recommendation by the Janneh Commission for victims to be compensated and advised Dr Sallah to continue pursuing the matter through the Ministry of Justice.