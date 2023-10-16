Basse Area Council sacks CEO, finance director

- Advertisement -

Basse Area Council has announced the sacking of its acting CEO Bai Gibba Sallah and finance director Lamin Jassey for alleged theft.

The council said the decision was taken by a resolution passed by councilors at the general meeting on Thursday, October 12.

“This came following reports of the findings made by the Audit Subcommittee of the Council revealing that a withdrawal of D10,000 (ten thousand Dalasis) on 31st July 2023, made by one Alieu Jawo was not supported with any voucher or an activity headline.

In addition, a withdrawal of D40,000 (forty thousand Dalasis) on 12th August 2023, made by the new Acting Chief Executive Officer Bai Gibba Sallah in collaboration with the Finance Director Lamin Jassey was not supported with any voucher or activity headline.

“The Committee considered these withdrawals as robbery and illegal after the acting CEO admitted and took full responsibility for the malpractices,” the council alleged in a press statement.