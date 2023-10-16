SK Jaiteh donates D136K worth of drugs to Farafenni hospital

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Businessman man Salifu K Jaiteh, the proprietor of SK Jaiteh and Sons, on Saturday donated 21 boxes of medicine worth one hundred and thirty-six thousand Dalasis to Farafenni General Hospital.

At a ceremony held at the hospital, Mr Jaiteh who has a long history of supporting hospitals, handed the items to the alkalo Bakary Dibba who passed it to the chairman of the board of the hospital, Governor Lamin Saidykhan represented by his deputy Dembo Samateh.

The ceremony was also attended by the hospital management led by CEO Kebba Manneh who thanked Mr Jaiteh for the gesture

“This is the main referral hospital in rural Gambia receiving referrals from LRR, CRR and even neighboring Senegal and every month, we spend three hundred thousand dalasis on drugs. Your this benevolence will enhance the hospital’s efforts to provide quality and affordable medicines to patients and so we highly appreciate this great assistance,” CEO Manneh told Mr Jaiteh.

The deputy governor, Dembo Samateh thanked Mr Jaiteh and praised him for his patriotism and regular assistance to the health sector.

The donor, Alh Salifu K Jaiteh who is also the Honorary Consul for Cyprus, said contributing to the development of the country and the health service should be everyone’s business. Jaiteh said Farafenni hospital is a very important facility serving many people from different communities across the country beyond. He said he would always provide humanitarian services as his corporate responsibility.

He thanked Serenba Pharmaceuticals company for giving a handsome discount and great assistance in procurement of the drugs.

As a gesture of appreciation, CEO Manneh proposed for Mr Jaiteh to adopt a ward in the hospital which was accepted.