New tourism season officially opens with arrival of first flight

By Tabora Bojang

The new tourism season officially begins this week with the first batch of tourists arriving at the Banjul airport Friday.

The Gambia Experience flight from the UK landed with 175 visitors followed by another 118 arriving by Corendon from Holland.

The two carriers are expected to operate three flights per week.

The acting director of marketing at the Gambia Tourism Board, Foday Bah, who led officials to welcome the arrivals, said a total of 52 flights are expected this season.