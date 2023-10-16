32.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, October 16, 2023
type here...
Gambia News

Gov’t confirms Lands Minister Sowe is sick

1298
spot_img
- Advertisement -

A statement from State House over the weekend said President Adama Barrow has appointed Baboucarr Bouy to oversee the Ministry of Lands, Regional Administration and Religious Affairs, following the sudden illness of Honourable Minister Ousman Sowe.
The statement said Bouy’s new appointment is in addition to his duties and function as Minister of Public Service, Administration Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery. It is the first time government made a disclosure of the state of health of Mr Sowe is a former intelligence chief who was appointed Lands Minister following the resignation of Abba Sanyang.

Previous article
New tourism season officially opens with arrival of first flight
Next article
GAP DEPUTY LEADER JOINS NPP
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions