Gov’t confirms Lands Minister Sowe is sick

A statement from State House over the weekend said President Adama Barrow has appointed Baboucarr Bouy to oversee the Ministry of Lands, Regional Administration and Religious Affairs, following the sudden illness of Honourable Minister Ousman Sowe.

The statement said Bouy’s new appointment is in addition to his duties and function as Minister of Public Service, Administration Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery. It is the first time government made a disclosure of the state of health of Mr Sowe is a former intelligence chief who was appointed Lands Minister following the resignation of Abba Sanyang.