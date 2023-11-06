Batchilly arrested, released after refunding $7,600 to complainant

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, was arrested and released last week after returning the $7,600 he allegedly obtained from a complainant under false pretense.

According to official police sources, Batchilly was arrested on Thursday for obtaining money by false pretense.

The police said Musa Batchilly took $7,600 from the complainant under the false pretense of arranging the complainant’s son’s travel to Nicaragua and then to the USA through the Mexican border.

However, the suspect failed to facilitate the travel and could not be contacted after receiving the money.

“Musa Yalli Batchilly was arrested on November 2, 2023, and was interrogated and charged with obtaining goods by false pretense and conspiracy to commit a felony. The two suspects were detained, but on November 3, 2023, Musa Yalli Batchally decided to refund the money to the complainant and was escorted to the Eco Bank to do so. The money was returned to the complainant, leading to his release.”