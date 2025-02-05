BB Dabo’s party says Barrow gov’t has failed Gambians 

- Advertisement -

The Gambia For All (GFA) party last evening released a statement damning the barrow administration for “failing” Gambians.

The release stated: “The recent, much-talked about audio released by The Gambia’s exiled former dictator Yahya Jammeh comes as no surprise to keen observers of the country’s political transition. Since his ouster in 2016, Jammeh has made several attempts to remain relevant in the new political dispensation. His postings, usually in audio format, are always characteristic of the dictator’s modus operandi; an incoherent mixture of bluster, bluff, and threats. Eight years after losing power, Jammeh remains incapable of reconciling himself to the reality of living in exile, and waiting to be held to account for the heinous crimes committed under his regime.

“While we recognise the frustration and desperation in Jammeh’s tone, we cannot ignore the challenge and threat former President Jammeh poses to the Gambian people, the Gambian state, and to the sub-region. And looking at the bigger picture, it is not unreasonable to put the blame for the former dictator’s occasional rants entirely on President Adama Barrow’s failures.

“Elected to office with great hope and jubilation, President Barrow deliberately made a calculation to not only invite the APRC into the living room, so to speak, but allowed it to take over the bedroom. This political decision was made to strengthen his power-base, by making a deal with the very people who supported and aided Dictator Yahya Jammeh in the crimes he committed against the Gambian people. President Barrow now appears to be held hostage by the same people that all patriotic Gambians railed against during the Dictatorship. The perception, rightly or wrongly, is that the Barrow administration is compromised and cannot be expected to faithfully carry out the necessary reforms Gambians so fervently desire and deserve.

“President Barrow knows that his political power-dependence on unrepentant Jammeh supporters is not lost on Gambians, nor will it be forgiven or forgotten. Putting these same individuals in charge of our new democratic institutions has only compounded the displeasure of Gambians. Given this reality, the question must then be asked as to whether we can expect anything different from what transpired during the time of the dictatorship? The simple answer to this important question is NO! President Barrow has surrounded himself with sycophants and inept advisers who will not help him in advancing the interest of the country, or guarantee the “great legacy” that he so desperately yearns for…

“GFA deeply regrets the administration’s failure to usher in any meaningful institutional reforms demanded by Gambians and their international partners; but more importantly, GFA greatly deplores the failure of the government to bring about the necessary constitutional reforms that Gambians need and deserve, which will decisively allow the country to charter a new way forward towards a more democratic and just society, that is both stable and inclusive. This is what the Gambian people desire and demand…

“GFA is urging President Barrow to put the interest of The Gambia above all else, including his own, and to make the right decisions and policies that will ensure good governance, economic prosperity and political stability. This is what is in his interest and the interest of all Gambians.