Bensouda launches D4.4 million market expansion project in Bakoteh

By Sirrah Touray

The mayor of Kanifing municipality, Talib Bensouda yesterday launched a D4.4 million project to expand the Bakoteh Fish Market including the provision of a fully functioning ice plant. The expansion follows continuous appeals from market women for a space and access to ice for their fish business. The new extension will cover 3,745.6 square meters, offering more room for vendors and improving the market’s capacity to store and preserve fish.

Presiding over the ceremony, Mayor Bensouda praised the women for their maturity and for bringing their concerns directly to his office. He acknowledged the tensions that arised from overcrowding, revealing that the police regularly complain about vendors blocking access, but emphasised the need for humane solutions. “You can’t just remove someone from where they earn a living,” he said.

The mayor confirmed that the project, led by CEO Pa Sait Ceesay, will add an additional D1.5 million in funding, bringing the total investment to nearly D6 million. Bensouda also promised that after the completion of the market expansion, the much needed road construction at the back of the market will follow. The project marks a significant step in improving the livelihoods of Bakoteh market vendors and boosting the local fish industry.

Lamin K Jammeh, vice chairman of the board of directors revealed that they have identified an unused section of land within the market premises, which will now be developed as part of the expansion. He assured the market vendors that the construction will be carried out smoothly without displacing anyone.

Isatou Samateh, vice president of the Vendors’ Committee, expressed appreciation for the mayor’s support and attention to their concerns. She highlighted the critical need for an ice plant, which she said will help them preserve fish in bulk. Samateh also urged the mayor to help fix the market’s back road, which becomes nearly impassable during the rainy season.