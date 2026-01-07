GDC gov’t will turn Gambia into paradise – Kandeh

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Mama Kandeh, the leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has vowed to transform the country into heaven if his party is elected in 2026.

Addressing a packed rally on Saturday in Tallinding, he urged Gambians to join him in fighting corruption and working towards national development.

“GDC government will turn Gambia into heaven. If you say this people will ask how and with which money. But this is not magical because countries that are already developed were developed by human beings like us,” Mama Kandeh said.

He emphasised the need for accountability, warning that under a GDC government, any minister found guilty of embezzlement would face severe consequences. “Any minister that steals the country’s money will go and farm in Jahali Pachar,” he declared.

He called on Gambians to be willing to work and love their country, emphasising that this is the key to development.

“We should be willing to work for our country and love our country. That is the only thing that can develop the country. If we do that, the country will develop,” he said.