Bissau CSOs tell French president to denounce Embaló

By Omar Bah

Guinea-Bissau is currently facing a political crisis as President Umaro Sissoco Embaló refuses to step down after his term officially ended on February 27, 2025. Civil society organisations and opposition leaders have condemned his actions, labelling them an “institutional coup” and demanding immediate elections within 90 days, rather than the November 30 date proposed by Embaló.

The crisis has escalated as Embaló dissolved the opposition-controlled parliament in late 2023 and has ruled by decree since.

In a move to garner international support, Civil society groups have written to French President Emmanuel Macron, urging him to address Embaló’s refusal to relinquish power.

France has historical ties with Guinea-Bissau and has previously expressed support for institutional stabilisation in the country.

The situation is further complicated by Embaló’s announcement that he will seek re-election, despite widespread opposition and constitutional disputes over his term limits. This has heightened tensions in the country, which has a history of coups and political instability.

In the statement shared with The Standard yesterday, the group denounced the persistent complicity of President Emmanuel Macron, which they say has contributed to the consolidation of an autocratic and dictatorial regime in Guinea-Bissau.

The group also warned the French president of the dangers that Embaló’s dictatorship represents for Guinea-Bissau and West Africa, which undermines all the collective efforts underway to consolidate peace and stability.

“We remind President Macron that a country like France, known for its history of struggle for freedom and human dignity, cannot be complicit in dictatorial regimes, as is currently the case in Guinea-Bissau,” it added.

The CSOs also reminded the French president that the spirit of Amilcar Cabral is still alive and well in the Bissau Guinean youth who are willing to put their lives on the line to defend their freedom.

“We warned President Macron that continuing to support Embalo’s continued stay in power without popular legitimacy and against the country’s constitution would be yet another affront to Guinea-Bissau,” it added.

The CSOs also urged Mr Macron to respect the legitimate aspirations of the Bissau Guinean people to live in freedom and dignity.

“In conclusion, we want to reiterate our firm determination to call on the Bissau Guinean people in the coming days to fight the dictatorship, put Embaló out of the presidential palace, and restore constitutional normality,” the CSOs added.