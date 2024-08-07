27.2 C
City of Banjul
Boy, 10, found dead at Manjai bridge

Gambia police have announced that a dead body of a boy was found at Manjai bridge yesterday, Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ousman Ceesay, a 10-year-old boy.

“According to his family, he left home three days ago to go swimming at Manjai Bridge and had not been seen since. His body was discovered today at the bridge.

This is a developing story, and the public will be updated as investigation continues and more information becomes available,” a statement from the police said.

