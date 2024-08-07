6 arrested for robberies at Brufut Heights

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Six people have been arrested for robberies at Brufut Heights and other places in the last few days, according to Cadet ASP Momodou Musa Sisawo, Police PRO.

According to the police spokesman, on Thursday 25 July a group of young boys armed with cutlasses and knives attacked the residence of Abdul Lamin and Mbakey Sowe at the Brufut Heights, resulting in significant property loss and the stabbing of a watchman called Morro Ceesay who is currently admitted at Kanifing General Hospital for medical treatment.

“Abdul Lamin’s residence was ransacked and his Techno Pop 5 mobile phone worth D5000.00, Solar light worth D1000.00 two wrist watches mark Cartis and Seiko worth 40 dollars each, and D30, 000.00 cash that was in his black bag were all forcefully taken away while he himself was injured on his left hand,” Sisawo said.

He explained that the second residence attacked was that of Mbakey Sowe, where the perpetrators jointly assaulted the watchman Morro Ceesay and stabbed him on the left side of his ribs and vandalized the front and back of the house to gain entrance but no valuables were taken from the house.

The police PRO also revealed that other robberies took place in Bijilo Sunday 28 July 2024, when a suspect Muhammed Sowe alias Desseh, was arrested and he provided information that his accomplices were lodged at Skys Apartment in Bijilo.

“Investigators raided the apartment and arrested the following suspects; Assan Sowe alias Sessco, Sheriff Dibba alias C’ Boy, Ousman Ceesay alias OC, Ousman Fatajo, and Ida Faal in room “G”.

A search was conducted and three cutlasses and a crowbar wrapped in brown papers were discovered and collected for further analysis. He said the suspects have been charged with robbery and other relevant charges.