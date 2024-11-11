Branding for Beginners: How the cheeseburger King became the sultan of success

- Advertisement -

By John S Morlu II, CPA

Chapter 6: The Mascot Debacle—Or, Why You Don’t Always Need a Dancing Donut

At this point in Bob’s cheeseburger kingdom, things were looking pretty golden (like the crispy edges of his famous fries). He had the story. He had the signature look with his burger-shaped chef’s hat. And of course, the catchphrase that had people chanting like they were part of some secret cheeseburger cult. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, Bob made the fatal mistake of thinking, “Hey, if Sheila over at Donut Queen can have Dave the Dancing Donut, why can’t I have a mascot too?”

Thus, Carl the Cheeseburger was born.

Now, Carl was no ordinary mascot. He wasn’t just a person in a cheeseburger suit—oh no, Bob had ambition. He wanted Carl to be a showstopper. A real crowd-pleaser. Carl wasn’t just going to wave politely from the sidewalk like some run-of-the-mill mascot. No, Carl was going to interact, dance, and maybe even do a little juggling with some plastic pickles. He was going to be the cheeseburger everyone would remember.

Bob could already see it: kids laughing, people taking selfies with Carl, social media blowing up with the hashtag #CheeseburgerCarl. He could practically taste the success—like an extra serving of ketchup on his burgers.

But Carl’s debut didn’t exactly go as planned.

On a sweltering hot summer day, Bob sent Carl—played by his cousin Steve, who had a flair for the dramatic—out onto the sidewalk. Steve, squeezed into the cheeseburger suit, looked both ridiculous and strangely regal, as if he were the king of fast food himself. He began waving at passing cars, doing his best impression of Dave the Dancing Donut, throwing in a few awkward twirls.

People stopped, stared, and then… well, they didn’t exactly laugh with Carl. More like they laughed at him. It turns out, cheeseburgers just aren’t as nimble as donuts. Carl’s bun costume was too bulky to allow for much movement, and Steve’s attempts at dancing looked more like he was being attacked by an invisible swarm of bees. Instead of joyful cheers, there were muffled giggles and confused stares.

And then things took a turn for the worse.

You see, cheeseburgers—especially mascot cheeseburgers—don’t fare well under direct sunlight. As the afternoon heat cranked up, Carl’s costume, with its foam cheese and plastic lettuce, began to wilt. The once-proud slice of cheddar hanging from the side of Carl’s suit started to droop. Then, it began to melt—or at least that’s what it looked like. The costume had been designed with a glossy finish to resemble gooey cheese, but under the hot sun, it was turning into a sticky mess.

Soon enough, Steve—er, Carl—wasn’t just waving at the crowd. He was flailing as pieces of his costume began to sag. The foam patty stuck to the back of his legs, and the whole thing started to look less like a fun mascot and more like a cheeseburger catastrophe.

Then, the unthinkable happened. Carl, in his desperate attempts to regain composure, tripped over a stray ketchup packet. Down he went, face-first into the sidewalk, the bun splitting open, lettuce flying everywhere. The crowd gasped. The kids, who had been cautiously watching from the sidelines, let out a collective scream of terror.

Steve, trapped in the melting suit, just lay there, a gooey cheeseburger blob, while Bob raced over with a spatula, trying to scrape Carl off the pavement like some kind of fast-food emergency responder.

The local news was all over it. They called it, of course, “The Cheeseburger Meltdown.” Reporters showed up, asking Bob for a statement. Steve emerged from the ruined mascot suit, drenched in sweat, with cheese residue clinging to his shirt. It wasn’t Bob’s finest moment, to say the least.

For days, the town buzzed about the incident. People couldn’t stop talking about Carl the Cheeseburger’s meltdown. Memes popped up everywhere with captions like “When life gets too cheesy” and “Carl couldn’t handle the heat.”

Bob learned a very important lesson that day: not every brand needs a mascot. Some companies are fine with a dancing donut, sure, but not every fast-food joint needs a character doing the cha-cha in a foam burger suit. Sometimes, all you need is a good product and a little bit of humor. Bob’s chef’s hat shaped like a cheeseburger? Now that was more than enough. No melting. No flailing. Just simple, ridiculous, and memorable—without the catastrophic mess.

As Bob watched the news coverage that night—featuring a replay of Carl’s fall in slow motion—he couldn’t help but laugh. He had been trying to compete with Donut Queen’s Dave the Dancing Donut, but Carl had become a legend in his own way. Sure, it wasn’t exactly what Bob had intended, but it was unforgettable.

And sometimes, that’s all you really need.

From that point on, Bob embraced the lesson that mascots aren’t for everyone. Cheeseburger King didn’t need a dancing burger to prove its worth. It had heart, it had a story, and most importantly, it had customers who loved what Bob stood for: good cheeseburgers, great fun, and a little bit of common sense.

As Bob and Ethel watched the viral “Cheeseburger Meltdown” clips flood social media, Ethel patted him on the back. “Well, Bob, I guess we learned something today.”

Bob grinned. “Yeah, Ethel. Sometimes it’s better to just let the cheeseburgers speak for themselves.”

Chapter 7: The Great Lesson—Branding is About Consistency

In the grand scheme of burger-flipping brilliance, Bob’s true branding success didn’t come from flashy gimmicks, extravagant ads, or Carl the Melting Cheeseburger. Nope. It all boiled down to one simple, glorious truth: consistency.

You see, Bob wasn’t out there trying to reinvent the cheeseburger wheel. He didn’t start crafting burgers with gold flakes or adding truffle oil to his fries to compete with gourmet joints. (Honestly, who needs truffle oil when you have perfectly melted cheddar?) Instead, he stuck to what worked—his story, his cheeseburger hat, and his unforgettable catchphrase, “Bite the King, taste the crown!”

It might have sounded absurd, but it was his absurdity, and that made it iconic. Every time someone thought about cheeseburgers, their minds didn’t drift to the fanciest or the biggest ones—they thought about Bob, the Cheeseburger King. That was the magic of branding.

Bob had created a brand that was more than just about food—it was about being part of something. Every time a customer walked into his restaurant, they weren’t just biting into a burger; they were taking part in the legend of Bob. It wasn’t about the size of the burger, the fries, or even the fact that Bob occasionally forgot to add pickles (hey, he’s only human). It was about the experience—knowing that they’d be greeted by Bob himself, wearing that ridiculous burger-shaped hat, and hearing him proudly proclaim his catchphrase with gusto.

Bob didn’t need a dancing cheeseburger to keep customers coming back. What he had was consistency—he was always Bob, and the restaurant was always the Cheeseburger King, no matter the trends, no matter the mishaps (like Carl’s public meltdown), and no matter how many fancy burger joints popped up around town.

Because when you’re consistent, people trust you. They know what to expect, and they feel like they’re part of the family—even if that family involves slightly burnt buns and mismatched napkins on occasion.

Chapter 8: Epilogue: Lessons for Small Business Owners (and the Cheeseburger-Inclined)

So, what do we take away from Bob’s epic journey from anonymous burger-flipper to the revered Cheeseburger King? How can you apply these lessons to your own business—whether you’re slinging burgers, selling widgets, or knitting cat sweaters?

1. Tell a Story: People love stories more than they love fries with extra ketchup. Make yours interesting, even if it involves completely fabricated trips to Switzerland for “inspiration.” The more personal and relatable, the better. Don’t just sell burgers—sell your burgers.

2. Differentiate: Find what makes you different and lean into it like you’re leaning into a juicy double cheeseburger. It’s not enough to just add bacon—give your brand a personality, a purpose. Maybe for every cheeseburger sold, you donate one to the local food bank. Or maybe you specialize in extra pickles. Either way, make sure people know what makes you special.

3. Consistency is Key: Once you’ve found what works—whether it’s your cheeseburger hat, your catchphrase, or your impeccable customer service—stick with it. Consistency builds trust. You want people to know that they’re getting the same quality, experience, and maybe even the same cheesy pun every time.

4. Catchphrases Matter: People might not remember every item on your menu, but they’ll remember something catchy. Bob’s catchphrase, “Bite the King, taste the crown,” didn’t make a whole lot of sense, but it didn’t have to. What mattered was that it was fun and memorable. Make sure your catchphrase is something people can repeat (whether it makes sense or not).

5. Be Memorable: Let’s be real: a cheeseburger-shaped hat is downright absurd. But that’s what made Bob memorable. Your brand doesn’t need to be over-the-top, but it should be unforgettable. Whether it’s your quirky logo, your unique product packaging, or your delightful customer service—give people something that makes them think of you even when they’re not in your store (or, in Bob’s case, eating burgers).

6. Don’t Follow the Crowd: Just because Sheila over at Donut Queen has Dave the Dancing Donut doesn’t mean you need Carl the Cheeseburger (R.I.P. Carl). Stick to what makes sense for your brand. Don’t chase after trends just because everyone else is doing it. Sometimes, simple is better. Or, at the very least, less likely to melt on a hot summer day.

7. Adapt When Necessary: Bob learned the hard way that not all branding ideas are winners. Carl the Cheeseburger was a disaster (though he did make for some killer internet memes). The key takeaway? Don’t be afraid to try new things, but also be ready to pivot when those things fail—spectacularly or otherwise. After Carl’s meltdown, Bob didn’t give up on branding; he went back to what worked: the story, the hat, the catchphrase.

8. Engage with Your Community: Bob’s brand didn’t just grow because of clever marketing—it grew because he connected with his community. Whether it was his donation campaign or just being the friendly face in the burger joint, people felt like they were part of something bigger than themselves—something cheesy, yes, but also purposeful. Find ways to give back, engage, and make your customers feel like they’re part of your brand’s story.

In the end, Bob’s success wasn’t about having the best burgers in town or the flashiest ads. It was about being himself—consistently, ridiculously, and unapologetically Bob. And that, folks, is the real secret to branding: staying true to who you are and letting the world fall in love with that.

Chapter 8: Final Thought—Branding is a Long-Term Game

If you’re a small business owner, it’s easy to get lost in the day-to-day grind. You’ve got invoices to chase, stock to manage, and that one customer who keeps asking if you’ll ever serve gluten-free fries. (Spoiler: probably not.) With all the chaos, branding might feel like something only the big guys—the ones with billion-dollar budgets and spokes-animals—have time for. But that’s where you’re wrong, my fellow entrepreneurial dreamer. Branding isn’t just for those towering corporations with slick ads and celebrity endorsements; it’s for you. Yes, you, slinging burgers, consulting, selling handmade soap, or running a podcast from your garage.

Here’s what Bob’s wild journey to burger royalty teaches us: branding is a necessity. It’s not some cherry-on-top, when-I-have-time thing. If you want to stand out, get noticed, and thrive in a world where attention spans are shorter than Carl the Cheeseburger’s career, branding is your best friend. And I mean best friend—the kind of friend who’ll help you move a couch up three flights of stairs.

Think of branding like a slow-cooked stew (or, since we’re on theme, like a perfectly grilled burger). It’s a long-term game. It’s about more than just your logo, your colors, or your website’s snazzy font. It’s about consistency, storytelling, and making people feel something every time they encounter your business. Each little piece of your brand—your story, your visuals, the customer experience—is how people will remember you. It’s how they’ll talk about you to friends. And most importantly, it’s how they’ll decide whether or not to open their wallets.

So, go ahead—be like Bob. Put on that burger-shaped hat, metaphorically speaking (unless you’re actually selling burgers, in which case, by all means, rock that hat). Embrace your weirdness, your quirks, and what makes your business uniquely yours. Whether you’re a one-person show or you’ve got a small team, you have something special to offer. Lean into it. Find your voice—whether it’s loud and proud or quietly brilliant. But make sure it’s yours, and make sure people know it.

Because, at the end of the day, that’s what Bob’s story is all about. He didn’t have the fanciest burgers or the biggest marketing budget. What he had was himself—in all his cheeseburger-hatted glory. He found a way to make people laugh, remember, and, most importantly, come back for more. He turned a simple burger joint into something legendary by being consistent, memorable, and just a little bit absurd. And guess what? That’s a formula that works.

So whether your catchphrase is “Bite the King” or something as off-the-wall as “Pet the Puppy, Hug the Cupcake” (hey, it could happen), own it. Stick with it. Give people something they can latch onto, something that makes them smile, and something that reminds them of why they love coming to your business in the first place.

Because one day, if you play the branding game right, you might just have customers walking through your doors, chanting your catchphrase like it’s the gospel. And in that moment, as you stand there—perhaps wearing your burger-shaped hat or whatever quirky symbol defines your brand—you’ll know that you didn’t just build a business. You built something even better: a brand that people love.

And that, my friend, is worth more than all the melted cheese in the world.

Final Pro Tip

If you’re ever tempted to put a cheeseburger on a sidewalk to promote your brand—just don’t.

Author: John Morlu II, CPA is the CEO and Chief Strategist of JS Morlu, leads a globally recognized public accounting and management consultancy firm. Under his visionary leadership, JS Morlu has become a pioneer in developing cutting-edge technologies across B2B, B2C, P2P, and B2G verticals. The firm’s groundbreaking innovations include AI-powered reconciliation software (ReckSoft.com) and advanced cloud accounting solutions (FinovatePro.com), setting new industry standards for efficiency, accuracy, and technological excellence.






