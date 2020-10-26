29 C
City of Banjul
Monday, October 26, 2020
Sports

Brufut Multi-Purpose Center Plan unveiled

The official concept Plan of The Brufut Multi-Purpose Center was unveiled Sunday at the Strasser football field. The plan contains drawing and imagery of the various components of the complex, which will be a modern infrastructure housing a football pitch, basketball court, lawn tennis among others.  The architect of the Plan Talib Hydara introduced the plan to the participants with its unique features. The event was attend by the Chairman of VDC Alh Pa Lamin Fatty who reported that there have been positive signals of cooperation between the community and government over the site and hopefully a comprehensive mutual stand point would soon be secured. Meanwhile Abass Manneh, Chairman of Land Recovery Committee used the occasion to appeal to the members of the community and those in the diaspora to intensify efforts to ensure that the fencing of the complex is completed within a month.

The occasion was witnessed by members of the Brufut Unity Association as well as other prominent members of the community.

Mr Momodou Jallow, the Secretary of Land Recovery Committee chaired the ceremony.

